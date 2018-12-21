Deal Alert: US Cities to China From $382 Round-Trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
‘Tis the season for holiday flight deals to China! Fly from Dallas (DFW), Houston (IAH) Baltimore (BWI), Philadelphia (PHL), Orlando (MCO), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), Boston (BOS) and Chicago (ORD) to Beijing (PEK) and Shanghai (PVG) from just $382 round-trip. All flights are on full-service carriers, although some include layovers. These could make for great mileage runs — starting your 2019 off with a bang of elite qualifying miles so you don’t have to make a last minute run like many people are doing now.
There are plenty of reasons to visit Beijing in the winter. Cheap airfare, food and one of a kind tourist attractions are just the tip of the iceberg. Or think about heading west and taking in the Rainbow Mountains at the Zhangye National Geopark:
If you’re looking for something to do while you’re exploring China, check out Get Your Guide’s list of the best activities to do in Shanghai and Beijing.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: United, Delta, China Eastern, Hainan, Alaskan, Air Canada
Routes: DFW/BWI/PHL/MCO/LAX/SFO/SEA/BOS/ORD/IAH to PEK/PVG
Cost: $382+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: February 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Prestige Card (3x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Dallas (DFW) to Beijing (PEK) for $382 round-trip on United:
Baltimore (BWI) to Beijing (PEK) for $402 round-trip on United:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Beijing (PEK) for $402 round-trip on Delta:
Orlando (MCO) to Shanghai (PVG) for $402 round-trip on United:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Beijing (PEK) for $427 round-trip on China Eastern via Expedia:
San Francisco (SFO) to Shanghai (PVG) for $442 nonstop round-trip on Alaskan/Hainan:
San Francisco (SFO) to Beijing (PEK) for $454 nonstop round-trip on United:
Seattle (SEA) to Beijing (PEK) for $487 round-trip on Alaska/Air Canada via Orbitz:
Boston (BOS) to Shanghai (PVG) for $523 round-trip on United:
Chicago (ORD) to Beijing (PEK) for $525 round-trip on United:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
H/T: The Flight Deal
Featured image by Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.