Deal Alert: US to Barcelona on Full-Service Carriers From $256 Round-Trip
There are no shortages of reasons to visit Barcelona. From the sandy beaches, unreal nightlife and fresh seafood, the Spanish city offers unique and once in a lifetime experiences enjoyable for those at any age. Luckily flights from the US to Barcelona are near an all-time low, starting from just $256 round-trip on full-service carriers. You can fly from Philadelphia (PHL), Dallas (DFW), New York (JFK), Boston (BOS), Miami (MIA) and Los Angeles (LAX) to Barcelona (BCN) during select dates between February and May. Flights from many other departure cities are available in the mid-$400s — still a reasonable deal.
Keep in mind that some of these flights are in basic economy — meaning that you’ll be charged extra for checked luggage and seat selection. However, you can defy some of the more negative aspects of basic economy by having airline elite status or a carrier’s co-branded credit card.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: United, Air Canada, TAP Portugal, American, SWISS
Routes: PHL/JFK/BOS/MIA/LAX/DFW to BCN
Cost: $256+ round-trip
Travel Dates: February – May 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Barcelona (BCN) for $256 round-trip on United/Air Canada:
New York (JFK) to Barcelona (BCN) for $295 round-trip on TAP Portugal:
Boston (BOS) to Barcelona (BCN) for $337 round-trip on United:
Miami (MIA) to Barcelona (BCN) for $338 round-trip nonstop on American Airlines via Iberia:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Barcelona (BCN) for $386 round-trip on SWISS:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by Tanatat pongphibool,Thailand via Getty Images.
