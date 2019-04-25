Today Only: Fly Southwest to International Destinations From $59 or 2,340 Points One-Way
For the next few days, Southwest can get you to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean for the cost of a fancy steak dinner. And if you got in on the epic Companion Pass promotional offer earlier this year, you could bring a buddy along for free (just pay the taxes and fees).
The sale fares are available from a number of domestic departure cities, although the best fares originate out of Florida (Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman and Nassau / Tampa to Havana from $59 one-way) and San Diego (to Cabo San Lucas from $99 one-way). Note that you will have to cover the cost of taxes and fees on Rapid Rewards award redemptions, which can add up to almost $100 round-trip on some international routes. Some domestic flights are also on sale, although most aren’t particularly noteworthy. To see the entire list of routes on sale, click here.
Keep in mind that if you’ve already made a reservation through Southwest and see that it’s decreased in price since originally purchased, you can request the difference in fare with no change fees. Don’t forget that Southwest award redemptions are tied to the ticket’s price, so this is a prime opportunity to use Southwest miles for a cheap trip. You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Southwest instantly at a 1:1 ratio.
While some of these prices aren’t as dirt cheap as other airlines’ basic economy fares, keep in mind that Southwest doesn’t charge for the first two checked bags which can help keep the cost of your trip down.
Book by 11:59 pm local time today, April 25, to lock in these fares for travel between August 20 and October 31, although we’ve spotted some sale fares on select routes for May/June dates. All tickets purchased during this promotion are nonrefundable.
Airlines: Southwest
Routes: ABQ/FLL/ATL/AUS/BWI/BHM/HOU/LAS/LAX/PHX/SAN/DCA/MDW/CLE/DAL/DEN/MCI/STL and more to AUA/SJO/CUN/BZE/MBJ/PLS/NAS/HAV and more
Cost: From $59 or 2,340 Southwest points + $5.60 one-way
Travel Dates: 8/20/2019-10/31/19
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Booking Link: Southwest.com
Here are some examples of what you can book:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Grand Cayman Island (GCM) for 4,680 points + $90 round-trip:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Grand Cayman Island (GCM) for $192 round-trip:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) for 4,680 points + $113 round-trip :
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) for $215 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) for 6,786 points + $95 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) for $224 round-trip:
San Diego (SAN) to Cabo San Lucas (SJD) for 6,396 points + $91 round-trip :
San Diego (SAN) to Cabo San Lucas (SJD) for $215 round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism.
