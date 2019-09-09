This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There are a variety of ways to boost your SkyMiles balance — from Delta credit cards, to flying, shopping and even eating. Delta’s newest promo is targeting members who are new to SkyMiles Dining by offering 50% bonus miles when you sign up between now and Oct. 31, 2019.
If you’re not familiar with SkyMiles Dining, it’s a completely free program that allows you to earn miles when you dine at participating restaurants. All you have to do is sign up and connect your preferred credit card. This is also a great opportunity to double dip across programs. For example, if you have the American Express® Gold Card that earns 4x on dining, you can earn American Express Membership Rewards points in addition to SkyMiles. Better yet, you can instantly transfer Amex points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio, so you’ll easily be able to eat your way toward an award flight.
It’s worth noting that you can’t register the same card in more than one airline or hotel dining program. I recently discovered this dilemma when I thought I could simultaneously earn 2x on dining with my Chase Sapphire Preferred in both the Hilton Honors and American Airlines dining programs, but I was sadly mistaken.
Boosting your SkyMiles balance
There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles, including Delta-operated flights, trips on SkyTeam airlines and various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first three months (offer subject to change at any time). You can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles. Terms Apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn up to 100,000 points; 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of Card Membership. Terms Apply.
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Terms Apply.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 30,000 miles after you use your new card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first three months and a $50 Statement Credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new card within your first three months. Terms Apply.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Featured photo by Matheus Frade/Unsplash
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve Business Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Gold Delta SkyMiles Card, click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.