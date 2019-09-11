This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Have you been dreaming of visiting Southeast Asia, but the prices just haven’t been quite right? Well, now’s your time to book travel because flights to the region have dropped as low as $478 round-trip.
Most of these fares are available well into 2020, which is good news for travelers because that’s the region’s dry season, when the chance of rain is much lower than during summertime in the US.
You will have to pay extra for checked baggage on all of the airlines, but you will be allowed a free carry-on.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: China Southern, United, Asiana
Routes: JFK/LAX/SFO/IAH/SEA/ORD to KUL/BKK/MNL/CGK/SGN
Cost: $478+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: October 2019 – May 2020 depending on route
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL) for $478 round-trip on China Southern:
New York (JFK) to Bangkok (BKK) for $481 round-trip on China Southern:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL) for $515 round-trip on United:
San Francisco (SFO) to Manila (MNL) for $523 round-trip on Asiana:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Jakarta (CGK) for $527 round-trip on United:
Houston (IAH) to Bangkok (BKK) for $537 round-trip when booked through Travel2Be:
Seattle (SEA) to Jakarta (CGK) for $556 round-trip on United:
Chicago (ORD) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL) for $559 round-trip on United:
Seattle (SEA) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL) for $570 round-trip on United:
New York (JFK) to Jakarta (CGK) for $582 round-trip on China Southern:
San Francisco (SFO) to Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) for $582 round-trip on Asiana:
Chicago (ORD) to Bangkok (BKK) for $515 round-trip on United:
Don't forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases. Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
(Featured photo by Liz Hund/The Points Guy)
