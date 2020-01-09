Deal alert: World’s longest flights in Premium Economy starting at $1,001 R/T
If you want to fly on the world’s longest flight, here’s your chance to do so. We’re seeing deals on Singapore Airlines on some of the world’s longest flights — including the longest — starting at $1,001 round-trip. The deals are available from Newark (EWR), San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX) and travel nonstop to Singapore (SIN). The journey from Newark to Singapore alone is over 18 hours. The deals appear to be available between February and May.
We first spotted the deals at Flyer Talk.
TPG’s Katie Genter recently reviewed Singapore’s Premium Economy class from Singapore (SIN) to Los Angeles (LAX) and was impressed with the comfortable seats, (including solo seats that can be selected 48 hours before departure), complimentary Book the Cook and well-stocked IFE on large seatback screens.
You have several points hotel options once in Singapore to help recoup after the long journey. The JW Marriott Singapore is a Category 7 property, requiring 50,000 points off-peak, 60,000 standard and 70,000 peak per night. TPG’s Ethan Steinberg called it the “best hotel I’d ever stayed at.” The Andaz Singapore, another solid choice, is a Category 5 property, which requires 20,000 World of Hyatt points per night.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: Singapore
Routes: EWR/LAX/SFO – SIN
Cost: $1,001+ round-trip in premium economy
Dates: February – May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Singapore (SIN) for $1,001 round-trip nonstop:
Newark (EWR) to Singapore (SIN) for $1,049 round-trip nonstop:
San Francisco (SFO) to Singapore (SIN) for $1,254 round-trip nonstop:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Katie Genter/The Points Guy
