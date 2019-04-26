This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
To celebrate the fifth year of calling Seattle-Tacoma International Airport a hub, Delta’s offering Comfort+ upgrades for just $5 each way on select flights to/from SEA. If you’re interested in a getaway, you best act fast — the deal is set to expire tomorrow.
Sample, one-way Delta Comfort+ fares are listed below and are valid through April 27, 2019, with a 21-day advance purchase required for travel from May 15 through June 16, 2019. Sadly, existing flight tickets are excluded in this promotion. You’ll need to book directly at Delta.com to see the discounted Comfort+ fares.
Those who call the Pacific Northwest home may recall the summer of 2014. That’s when Delta planted a stake in the ground and officially named Seattle a hub, joining the ranks of Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York and Salt Lake City. Delta now operates more than 150 peak-day departures to more than 50 destinations from SeaTac, and it’s home to one of the most impressive (and expansive) Sky Club lounges in the entire system.
Of course, creating a hub out of Seattle wasn’t without consequence. Delta’s relationship with Alaska fell apart in early 2017, ending the ability to credit Alaska flights towards Delta status.
