Deal alert: Save up to 20% on Alaska flights to/from Orange County
Alaska’s newest promotion is here. Dubbed the “Spirit of Friendship,” customers are able to save 20% on flights booked between Los Angeles and Santa Ana and other destinations in the U.S. This represents a great deal for families looking to travel to Disneyland, with discounts ranging from 10% on weekends to 20% on weekdays. We’ve just written about Alaska’s new kid-friendly livery, which took flight on Oct. 7 to much fanfare.
You must book your flight by Oct. 9, 2019, for travel from Jan. 8 – Feb. 13, 2020. Use the code ‘FRIENDSHIP’ to see the discounts.
Airline: Alaska Airlines
Routes: U.S. to LAX/SNA and vice versa
Cost: $232+ round-trip in basic economy
Dates: January 2020 – February 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige®Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel).
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to New York-JFK for $163 round-trip nonstop:
Denver (DEN) to Santa Ana (SNA) for $260 round-trip:
San Francisco (SFO) to Santa Ana (SNA) for $98 round-trip nonstop:
Orlando (MCO) to Santa Ana (SNA) for $256 round-trip:
Portland (PDX) to Los Angeles (LAX) for $98 round-trip nonstop:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images.
