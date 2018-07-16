This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Black Friday Prime Day is finally here, and Amazon has a ton of amazing deals in store. But with thousands of products to choose from, and new deals starting as often as every five minutes, it’s easy to get lost and think that you’re actually in the Amazon. To help you on this hunt, we here at TPG are scouring Amazon all day to find the best deals that might be worth a look. And while the discounts are exciting in and of themselves, there are also ways to maximize your return on Amazon spending during this one-day sale, which you can read about at the end of the post.
As a reminder, these discounts are available exclusively to Amazon Prime members beginning at 3:00pm ET. If you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up today for a free trial to take advantage of the sale. In addition, Prime Student allows college students to receive a free six-month trial membership.
If you’re not looking to spend hundreds of dollars on higher-end brand-name luggage, you might want to take advantage of one of the Prime Day luggage deals. Notably, you can score a three-piece AmazonBasics hardside spinner luggage set for around $100 (40% off). While not exactly a suitcase, we’ve included the eBags Pack-it-Flat Toiletry Kit which is now 31% off. All of the luggage have an average customer rating of 4 stars or higher.
Here are the deals:
1. AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage – 3 Piece Set for $113 (was $189 — now 40% off)
2. eBags Pack-it-Flat Toiletry Kit for $24 (was $35 — now 31% off)
3. Delsey Luggage Helium Aero, Medium Checked Luggage for $76 (was $108 — now 30% off)
4. ECBC Sparrow II Wheeled Garment Bag Carry On Luggage for $255 with promo code 15PRIMEDEAL (was $300 — now 15% off)
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget, you can maximize your rewards on Amazon purchases by using a credit card such as the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature, Chase Freedom Unlimited and Citi® Double Cash Card. Check out this post for a deeper dive into the best cards for Amazon purchases — not only on Prime Day, but every day of the year.
