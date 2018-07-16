This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Black Friday Prime Day is finally here, and Amazon has a ton of amazing deals in store. But with thousands of products to choose from, and new deals starting as often as every five minutes, it’s easy to get lost and think that you’re actually in the Amazon. To help you on this hunt, we here at TPG are scouring Amazon all day to find the best deals that might be worth a look. And while the discounts are exciting in and of themselves, there are also ways to maximize your return on Amazon spending during this one-day sale, which you can read about at the end of the post.
As a reminder, these discounts are available exclusively to Amazon Prime members beginning at 3:00pm ET. If you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up today for a free trial to take advantage of the sale. In addition, Prime Student allows college students to receive a free six-month trial membership.
Right now, we’re seeing some great deals on home security cameras and video doorbells. One of the biggest worries for people while traveling is making sure their home is safe, so these devices would be perfect for keeping an eye on your home. Plus, the gadgets on sale can be controlled with your voice through Alexa, so they’re ideal for anyone wanting to smarten their homes.
Here are the deals:
1. Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera for $60 (was $120 — now 50% off)
2. Blink XT Home Security Camera System for $75 (was $130 — now 42% off)
3. Blink Indoor Home Security 2 Camera System for $100 (was $170 — now 41% off)
4. Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $174 (was $249 — now 30% off)
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget, you can maximize your rewards on Amazon purchases by using a credit card such as the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature, Chase Freedom Unlimited and Citi® Double Cash Card. Check out this post for a deeper dive into the best cards for Amazon purchases — not only on Prime Day, but every day of the year.
