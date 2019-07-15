This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Black Friday Prime Day is finally here, and Amazon has a ton of amazing deals in store. But with thousands of products to choose from, and new deals starting as often as every five minutes, it’s easy to get lost and think that you’re actually in the Amazon. To help you on this hunt, we here at TPG are scouring Amazon all day to find the best deals that might be worth a look. And while the discounts are exciting in and of themselves, there are also ways to maximize your return on Amazon spending during this two-day sale, which you can read about at the end of the post.
Although the sale officially runs from today through tomorrow, some deals aren’t available for the full 48 hours and quantities are limited, so if you’re interested in an offer, you’ll need to act quick. As a reminder, these discounts are available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up today for a free trial to take advantage of the sale. In addition, Prime Student allows college students to receive a free six-month trial membership.
Here’s your chance to replace your go-to luggage and travel pieces without forking over an arm and a leg. Notably, you can score a multi-piece Samsonite spinner luggage set for $119.99, which is a whopping 72% off. Other brands on sale include Herschel and AmazonBasics. Keep in mind that although most airlines recently increased their checked baggage fees, there are many ways to avoid paying them.
Here are some of the best deals we found, but you can click here for all of Amazon’s luggage deals:
1. Samsonite Transyt Expandable Softside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels, 2-Piece, 20″/28″ for $119.99 (was $429.99 — now 72% off)
Amazon.com Price: $119.99 (as of 08/15/2019 6:30pm EST – Details)
2. Samsonite Aspire xLite Expandable Softside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels for $119.99 (was $429.99 — now 72% off)
Amazon.com Price: $119.99 (as of 08/15/2019 6:30pm EST – Details)
3. Samsonite Omni PC Expandable Hardside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels, 2-Piece, 20”/24” for $129.99 (was $429.99 — now 70% off)
Amazon.com Price: $129.99 (as of 08/15/2019 6:30pm EST – Details)
4. Samsonite Centric Expandable Hardside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels, 2-Piece, 20”/24” for $129.99 (was $429.99 — now 70% off)
Amazon.com Price: $129.99 (as of 08/15/2019 6:30pm EST – Details)
5. Samsonite Aspire xLite Expandable Softside Set with Spinner Wheels, 3-Piece, BB/20″/25″ for $159.99 (was $429.99 — now 63% off)
Amazon.com Price: $159.99 (as of 08/15/2019 6:30pm EST – Details)
6. Herschel Novel Duffle Bag for $46.90 (was $84.99 — now 45% off)
Amazon.com Price: $46.90 (as of 08/15/2019 6:30pm EST – Details)
7. AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage Multi-Piece Set for $112.97 (was $169.99 — now 34% off)
Amazon.com Price: $169.99 (as of 08/15/2019 6:30pm EST – Details)
8. AmazonBasics Softside Spinner Luggage Suitcase, 29 Inch for $53.19 (was $75.99 — now 30% off)
Amazon.com Price: $53.19 (as of 08/15/2019 6:30pm EST – Details)
Featured image by JGI / Tom Grill / Getty Images.
