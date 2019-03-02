Deal Alert: Premium Economy for $994 Round-Trip on World’s Longest Flight
Singapore Airlines made headlines in 2018 when the airline launched the world’s longest flight with a new Airbus A350-900ULR twin-engine airliner. Flight SQ21 from Newark to Singapore clocks in at around 19 hours. The return flight, SQ22, clocks in a bit shorter thanks to tailwinds — but not by much. While the flight time was certainly enough to turn heads, the fact that the aircraft operating the flights lacked a true economy cabin added to the hype.
As one might expect, booking the world’s longest flight comes at a cost. Round-trip fares typically run from $1,700 in Premium Economy to $6,000 in Business Class. As mentioned above, travelers are unable to book a standard economy ticket as the flight lacks an economy cabin.
The good news is that Singapore Airlines is offering an amazing deal on Premium Economy fares at the moment. While these fares aren’t available on flights exclusively from New York City to Singapore, if you select a destination such as Phuket City, Thailand, you can fly on the world’s longest flight and then on to Thailand in one of the most luxurious premium economy cabins in the sky for less than $1,000.
Additionally, on select dates throughout the months of April and May, Singapore Airlines is selling Premium Economy from New York/Newark to Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, for just $994 round-trip. Premium Economy between Los Angeles (LAX) and Phuket City (HKT) is also available for just $1,148 round-trip.
To search for this deal, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia. In this case, Singapore Airlines is offering this fare directly through Google Flights.
Airlines: Singapore Airlines (with SilkAir)
Routes: EWR to BKK/DAD/DPS/CGK/HAN/HKT/MNL/SGN and LAX to HKT
Cost: From $994+
Travel Dates: April – May 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York/Newark (EWR) to Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam (SGN) for $994 round-trip in Premium Economy on Singapore Airlines:
New York/Newark (EWR) to Bangkok (BKK), Thailand for $998 round-trip in Premium Economy on Singapore Airlines:
New York/Newark (EWR) to Phuket City, Thailand (HKT) for $998 round-trip in Premium Economy on Singapore Airlines:
New York/Newark (EWR) to Phuket City, Thailand (HKT) Availability via Google Flights
Los Angeles (LAX) to Phuket City, Thailand (HKT) for $1,173 round-trip in Premium Economy on Singapore Airlines:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Phuket City, Thailand (HKT) Availability via Google Flights:
Featured image by JT Genter / The Points Guy
