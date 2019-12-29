Deal alert: New York to Santiago, Chile from $377 round-trip
If Santiago, Chile has been on your bucket list, now might be the time to get ready to check if off. South American-based LATAM is offering round-trip flights from New York (JFK) to Santiago (SCL) from $377.
The cheapest flights require at least one stop on the outbound leg, and typically two stops on the return. It’s also worth noting that for some of the cheapest fares, the layover times can be quite long. However, if you can maximize your layover time, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Then, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: LATAM
Routes: JFK to SCL
Cost: $377+ round-trip
Travel Dates: January – February 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Santiago (SCL) for $377 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Santiago (SCL) for $412 round-trip:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
Featured photo by Jose Luis Stephens/Getty Images.
