Deal Alert: New York to Madeira, Portugal, from $220 round-trip
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia's courtesy cancellation if you're unable to get the time away from work or family.
You’ve heard of Madeira wine, maybe even had it before. But what if you could sip a glass while sitting on a terrace in Madeira?
TAP Portugal is going to give you the chance to answer that question firsthand, with plenty of spare cash left over for shipping home a case of wine. Prices from New York to Funchal, the biggest airport on the Portuguese islands in the middle of the Atlantic, are as low as $220. These prices are low enough that you could even shop for intra-Europe flight deals to make a grand tour of the continent if you wanted. Availability is widespread and seems to cover major holidays and most weekends from February through October 2020.
Even better, you can get two trips for the price of one: TAP Portugal offers stopovers in Lisbon or Porto for up to five days, free of charge. If you prefer to just pass through as quickly as possible, connection times are as short as an hour and 45 minutes.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an online travel agency such as Gotogate, Priceline or Expedia.
Airline: TAP Portugal
Routes: JFK/EWR to FNC
Cost: from $225 round-trip in economy
Dates: February — October 2020
Dates: February — October 2020
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Funchal (FNC) for $220 round-trip in March via Gotogate:
Newark (EWR) to Funchal (FNC) for $225 round-trip in September 2020:
New York (JFK) to Funchal (FNC) for $264 round-trip in August 2020:
Featured photo by Getty Images
