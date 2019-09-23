This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here’s a deal we don’t see often. We’re seeing flights from New York (JFK) to several Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan starting at just $625 round-trip on Turkish Airlines.
Note that some routes include long layovers in Istanbul (IST). To get the best deals, we recommend booking through Vayama. Also note that all U.S. citizens visiting Uzbekistan must have a visa and should have applied for one well before your trip. The State Department describes Uzbekistan’s entry and exit requirements as being enforced in a “discretionary, arbitrary manner.” If you’re staying less than 30 days (Kazakhstan) or 60 days (Kyrgyzstan) you don’t need a visa.
We first spotted the deals to Tashkent (TAS) at Scott’s Cheap Flights.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Vayama.
Airline: Turkish Airlines
Routes: JFK – TAS/ALA/SKD/FRU
Cost: $625+ in economy
Dates: November – April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Tashkent (TAS) for $625 round-trip via Vayama:
New York (JFK) to Samarkand (SKD) for $627 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Almaty (ALA) for $669 round-trip via Vayama:
New York (JFK) to Bishkek (FRU) for $704 round-trip:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo courtesy of Ritz Carlton Almaty
Know before you go.
