Here’s an amazing deal we don’t see often: nonstop flights from New York (JFK) to Guayaquil (GYE) for only $232 round-trip on JetBlue.
JetBlue is rolling out the new route, which begins on Dec. 5 and will be serviced by its new Airbus A321neo. The new route could be a good way to get the Galapagos, which is just a short two-hour flight from Guayaquil. JetBlue said the flight will feature the Collins Meridian seat, the widest one available for the single-aisle Airbus.
“Today, the existing New York-Guayaquil market suffers from high fares and limited service choices,” JetBlue said in a statement on June 6. “Broadening our service in Guayaquil will also help us grow our network and will introduce yet another incredible destination for JetBlue customers in New York while also expanding JetBlue’s international footprint.”
Note that these fares are booked in JetBlue’s Blue fare class. You won’t get a checked bag but you can upgrade to Blue Plus for about $50 more.
Because these fares are so cheap, it’s a great opportunity to use JetBlue points, since redemptions are tied to the cash price of the ticket. You can transfer American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards and Citi ThankYou points to JetBlue.
To search, head to JetBlue’s website and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. You’ll need to book directly with the airline as the new flights don’t appear to be loaded into Google Flights.
Airline: JetBlue
Routes: New York (JFK) to Guayaquil (GYE)
Cost: $232+ round-trip in economy
Travel Dates: December
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Guayaquil (GYE) for $232 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Guayaquil (GYE) for 9,200 points + $70 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Guayaquil (GYE) for $232 round-trip:
Don't forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
