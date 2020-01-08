Business class deal alert: Fly nonstop to the Caribbean for $303 R/T
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
We send out deal alerts for cheap flights to the Caribbean fairly often. In fact, we reported on $44 JetBlue tickets to the Caribbean just yesterday. But it’s not often we see business class flights to the region for under $500 round-trip. Delta and United are offering nonstop flights to several Caribbean cities like Havana (HAV), Kingston (KIN) and Santo Domingo (SDQ). The deals appear to be available between January and April.
We first spotted the United deals at Secret Flying.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
Once in the region, you have several points hotels to choose from. If you stay in Santo Domingo, you should consider the JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo, a Category 4 Marriott Bonvoy property which only costs 20,000 points off-peak, 25,000 standard or 30,000 points peak per night.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: United, Delta
Routes: JFK/MIA/ATL/EWR – KIN/HAV/SDQ/SJU
Cost: $303+ round-trip in business/first class
Dates: January – April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Miami (MIA) to Havana (HAV) for $303 round-trip nonstop in Delta first class:
Atlanta (ATL) to Havana (HAV) for $423 round-trip nonstop in Delta first class:
Newark (EWR) to Havana (HAV) for $463 round-trip nonstop in United business class:
Newark (EWR) to Santo Domingo (SDQ) for $463 round-trip nonstop in United business class:
Atlanta (ATL) to San Juan (SJU) for $500 round-trip nonstop in Delta first class:
New York (JFK) to Kingston (KIN) for $517 round-trip nonstop in Delta first class:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.