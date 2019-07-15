This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
No, you weren’t imagining it when it seemed like everyone and their mother was walking around in the same coat this past winter.
It’s because they were, and it’s the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket. For the uninformed: “The Coat” quietly became the “it” jacket of New York Upper East Side moms in the winter of 2018. But after a piece in New York Magazine‘s The Strategist cracked open the case and alerted the masses, the then-$89 jacket went viral. You can’t walk five blocks in New York City without seeing someone wearing it when it’s cold out.
Since then, the jacket has steadily gone up in price — although it’s still only $140, which is still a deal for a winter coat — but we spotted it for a whopping 40% off today. Yes, it may be July and the last thing you’re thinking about is being so cold that your hands are numb, but if you’ve been eyeing it, you’re going to want to take the plunge now. Who knows, you could be the one that starts the trend on your upcoming winter trip to Europe…
You can now nab it for $83.99, just make sure to apply the coupon after selecting your size and you’ll see the discounted price during checkout.
If you’re not in the market for a little Christmas in July, we rounded up some of our favorite travel-friendly apparel deals that you’ll want to take advantage of today (or tomorrow). Just don’t forget to use a credit card that can help you earn valuable points towards your next vacation — a little something we like to call a win-win. But please, whatever you do, don’t use your points to actually pay for anything (well, unless you’re using just one point for 20% off).
1. Champion Women’s Reverse Weave Crew for $24.50 (was $50 — now 51% off)
2. Adidas Grand Court Men’s Shoe for $33.84 (was $47.99 — now 32% off)
3. Core Build Your Own Yoga Pant for $22.00 (was $57 — now 61% off)
4. Alo Yoga Soho Pullover for $51.90 (was $77.95, now 33% off)
5. Terez Foil Printed Joggers for $73.03 (was $108, now 31% off)
These are also one of the most comfortable things I own.
And while this isn’t on sale, it was too good not to mention:
6. Airplane Mode Sweatshirt for $29.99
