Whether you’re looking for a relaxing weekend escape to somewhere like Colorado Springs or a weekend full of fun in New Orleans— we’ve got the deal for you. This week’s last minute getaways offer a large variety of origin and destination cities.
Typically, we try to stay away from low-cost carriers, but we wanted to have some fun with this one, and you might too — if you’re willing to take a spontaneous vacation. If you’re a business-class-only flyer, these fares probably aren’t for you. But if you’re an adventurous reader aching to go on a trip and willing to pack light, check out these last-minute deals.
Be aware of extra fees and restrictions. Low-cost airlines such as Frontier and Spirit all charge extra to choose your seat and to bring a large carry-on bag. Although these low-fare carriers tend to get a bad rap, you may end up pleasantly surprised, like TPG himself when he flew Spirit (and he wasn’t even in the Big Front Seat)! The same goes for Frontier. Bottom line: if you’re in the market for cheap tickets and want to get away as soon as this weekend, this is a great way to go.
If our example dates and times don’t fit your schedule, play around with the dates on Google Flights as there are often other times available for a little more or sometimes less depending on your dates. All of the routes listed have flights available under $150 between August 22-26. Also note that most of our example routes are also available in the reverse direction.
If you’re looking to get the Spirit deals even cheaper, you can often buy Spirit flights cheaper at their airport check-in counter. However, it’s not always guaranteed and sometimes the limited savings may not be worth the hassle— it really just depends on how flexible you are.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin, destination and stopover cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airline Spirit and Frontier
Routes: LAS/COS/MSY/IND/ATL/DEN/RDU/BOS/CVG/BWI/STL/DTW/MSP/GSP/ATX to COS/SAT/DEN/MCO/MSY/DTW/RDU/TPA/PWM/MCO/ATX/LAS/SFO/MIA and more (many available on the reverse route)
Cost: $49+ round-trip
Travel Dates: August 22-26, 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Colorado Springs (COS) for $49 round-trip on Frontier:
Colorado Springs (COS) to San Antonio (SAT) for $51 round-trip on Frontier:
New Orleans (MSY) to Denver (DEN) for $57 round-trip on Frontier:
Indianapolis (IND) to Orlando (MCO) for $65 round-trip on Frontier: Atlanta (ATL) to Denver (DEN) for $67 round-trip on Spirit:Denver (DEN) to Minneapolis (MSY) for $67 round-trip on Spirit:Raleigh (RDU) to Detroit (DTW) for $67 round-trip on Spirit: Boston (BOS) to Raleigh (RDU) for $75 round-trip on Spirit: Cincinnati (CVG) to Tampa (TPA) for $77 round-trip on Frontier:
Baltimore (BWI) to Raleigh (RDU) for $94 round-trip on Spirit:
Raleigh (RDU) to Portland (PWM) for $97 round-trip on Frontier: Saint Louis (STL) to Orlando (MCO) for $97 round-trip on Frontier: Detroit (DTW) to Austin (ATX) for $102 round-trip on Frontier: Minneapolis (MSP) to New Orleans (MSY) for $105 round-trip on Spirit:Greenville (GSP) to Las Vegas (LAS) for $112 round-trip on Frontier: Austin (ATX) to San Francisco (SFO) for $117 round-trip on Frontier: Denver (DEN) to Miami (MIA) for $117 round-trip on Frontier:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
