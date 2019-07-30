This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
JetBlue is running a new two-day sale on one-way fares on domestic and international routes, starting at just $38. Don’t wait to book — these deals are first-come-first-serve and expire on July 31. While we’re seeing deals on one-way international fares, the best fares are on round-trip domestic routes.
Keep in mind that you’ll need to travel between August 20 and November 20, and there are numerous blackout dates, including Labor Day weekend. Note that these fares are in JetBlue’s Blue class, which means you’ll pay extra to check a bag and pay to change or cancel your ticket.
To search, head to JetBlue’s site and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: JetBlue
Routes: Destinations served by JetBlue, see the entire list here
Cost: $38+ one-way in economy
Dates: August 20 – November 20
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Orlando (MCO) to Atlanta (ATL) for $38 one-way:
Nashville (BNA) to Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) for $63 one-way:
Atlanta (ATL) to Boston (BOS) for $73 one-way:
Boston (BOS) to Martha’s Vineyard (MVY) for $55 one-way or $110 round-trip:
San Francisco (SFO) to Long Beach (LGB) for $110 round-trip nonstop:
Charleston (CHS) to Washington (DCA) for $116 round-trip nonstop:
Houston (HOU) to New York (JFK) for $167 round-trip nonstop:
Newark (EWR) to Tampa (TPA) for $168 round-trip nonstop:
Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) to Grand Cayman (GCM) for $202 round-trip nonstop:
New York (JFK) to Grenada (GND) for $278 round-trip nonstop:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Alberto Riva / The Points Guy.
