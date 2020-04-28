‘Someday is coming’ – JetBlue deal alert: Domestic flights have dropped to $49 one-way
JetBlue is running a new flash sale to major cities in the U.S. starting at just $49 one-way for fall travel when you book through April 30.
While it’s still uncertain exactly what the future of travel will look like, we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to do some domestic travel this fall. JetBlue agrees, promoting the deal with the tagline, “Someday is coming.”
Even if the trip does end up getting canceled, you can book with confidence knowing that JetBlue has suspended change and cancellation fees for all new bookings made between March 27 and May 31, 2020 for travel through January 4, 2021. If anything, booking a future trip can give you something to look forward to.
This could be a great deal to take advantage of if you’re dreaming of a trip to Disney like us. You can score a one-way flight from New York (JFK) to Orlando (MCO) from just $49 one-way in mid-October. Of course, a trip to Disney depends on how the coronavirus situation progresses, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that this trip could potentially be a reality.
Things to know before booking
Before buying any airline ticket in the current realities, understand the cancellation and rebooking policies for the carrier you book. Airlines have been adjusting their policies to be more friendly for future bookings, but what that means can vary from airline to airline, and the policies may differ depending on whether you used cash or miles.
JetBlue was one of the first U.S. airlines to waive change and cancellation fees for new bookings in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, JetBlue has suspended change and cancellation fees for all new bookings made by May 31, 2020 for travel through January 4, 2021. Additionally, you’ll be able to get a refund if your flight time is changed by two or more hours.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: JetBlue
Routes: Major routes served by JetBlue, see full list here
Cost: $49+ one-way, $72+ round-trip
Dates: Aug. 25 – Oct. 24, 2020, excluding blackout dates
Pay with: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige Card and Citi Premier Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here are a few examples of round-trip flights that are available with this sale:
Austin (AUS) to Long Beach (LGB) for $72 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Orlando (MCO) for $96 round-trip: Chicago (ORD) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) for $118 round-trip: Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Ft. Myers (RSW) for $136 round-trip: Washington, D.C. to Martha’s Vineyard (MVY) for $156 round-trip: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Boston (BOS) for $156 round-trip:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
