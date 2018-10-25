Book Today: Fly JetBlue From Just $20 or 400 Points
Today only, JetBlue is offering discounted fares on a select list of 20 specific flights from $20 or 400 TrueBlue points one-way. This means if you want to get your family out of town for an insanely low number of points, this is your chance (assuming you can make the specific offerings work). In order to get these discounted fares, you must book by the end of today, Thursday, at 11:59pm ET or local time. The discounted flights are available on select dates and flights from Oct. 29 – Nov. 27. It’s also important to note that the return fares tend to be significantly more expensive in most cases.
Some highlights of this flash sale include New York (JFK) to Aruba (AUA) for just $60 or 1,600 points + $15.60 in taxes one-way or Washington (DCA) to Charleston (CHS) for $20 or 400 points. That’s right, you can spend $60 total for a one-way ticket to head to an island paradise or spend as little as 400 points for a domestic getaway. Most of the fares that are a part of this flash sale range from $20 to $60 one-way, however, some international routes are a bit higher.
Since there are a number of very specific flights included in this flash sale, it’ll be best to check out JetBlue’s page for the full line-up.
Airline: JetBlue
Routes: Specific domestic and international flights
Cost: $20+ one-way
Dates: October 29 – November 27, 2018
Booking Link: Orbitz or Expedia or JetBlue
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Washington DC (DCA) to Charleston (CHS) for $20 one-way or 400 points + $5.60 on 11/13/18:
Boston (BOS) to Orlando (MCO) for $40 one-way or 1,900 points + $5.60 on 11/5/18:
New York (JFK) to Aruba (AUA) for $59 one-way or 1,600 points + $15.60 on 11/27/18:
New York (JFK) to Santiago, DR (STI) for $90 one-way or 1,500 points + $46.90 on 11/18/18:
Increase Your JetBlue Points Balance
If you want to grab some of these fares with points, you can transfer points to JetBlue from the Citi ThankYou program at the following ratios:
- Citi ThankYou Preferred Card: 1,000 ThankYou Points = 800 TrueBlue points (was 500)
- Citi Premier Card: 1,000 ThankYou Points = 1,000 TrueBlue points (was 800)
- Citi Prestige: 1,000 ThankYou Points = 1,000 TrueBlue points (was 800)
Chase Ultimate Rewards points also transfer to JetBlue at a 1:1 ratio from the Chase Ultimate Rewards programs via these cards:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
Rounding out the trifecta, cards that earn American Express Membership Rewards can also transfer their points to JetBlue at a ratio of 250 American Express Membership Reward points = 200 JetBlue points. Some examples of eligible cards include:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
- American Express® Business Gold Card
- American Express® Gold Card
Those with the JetBlue Plus card can get an even better deal, since they’ll receive 10% of their TrueBlue points back when making award bookings.
Maximize Your Purchase
If you purchase a JetBlue flash sale fare with cash, don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as the American Express Platinum Card (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, or the Chase Sapphire Preferred (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Families not familiar with flying on JetBlue are likely in for a treat as they are one of the top-ranked airline for families in the US according to TPG, but here are a few tips so you know what to expect when you step onboard.
