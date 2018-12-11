Deal Alert: JetBlue Flash Sale With Flights From $43 or 2,200 Points One-Way
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
JetBlue has announced another flash sale, this one called the GO GO GO Sale. A wide variety of domestic and international routes are on sale and the cheapest flights can be had from just $43 or 2,200 JetBlue points + $5.60 one-way. You’ll want to look at the sale page here for a list of the discounted routes.
You must book by Dec. 12, 2018, at 11:59pm ET or local time. Additionally, you must travel between Jan. 10 and March 27, 2019, though there are blackout dates between Feb. 15-25. Also note that for some of the routes the cheapest fare found was outside of the sale period.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
This is also a good opportunity to use JetBlue TrueBlue points since award redemptions are tied to the cost of the ticket. You can transfer points from Citi ThankYou, Amex Membership Rewards and Chase Ultimate Rewards to JetBlue at a 1:1 ratio,
Airlines: JetBlue
Routes: Domestic and international routes
Cost: $43+ one-way
Travel Dates: January 10 – March 27, 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Atlanta (ATL) to Orlando (MCO) for $43 one-way:
Atlanta (ATL) to Orlando (MCO) for 2,200 points + $5.60 one-way:
San Francisco (SFO) to Long Beach (LGB) for $48 one-way:
Boston (BOS) to Philadelphia (PHL) for $53 one-way:
Atlanta (ATL) to Orlando (MCO) for $86 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Mexico City (MEX) for $126 one-way:
New York (JFK) to San Juan (SJU) for $205 round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by mikolajn/Getty Images.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.