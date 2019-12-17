JetBlue flash sale: Flights have dropped to $44 or 3,100 points O/W
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
Tick, tock. The clock is ticking on these JetBlue flash fares. Flights across the U.S., including cities such as Boston (BOS), Atlanta (ATL) and San Francisco (SFO) are starting at just $44 or 3,100 TrueBlue points one-way. We’re even seeing great deals to the Caribbean starting at less than 4,000 points plus taxes and fees one-way.
Keep in mind that the cheapest tickets paid in cash are in JetBlue’s recently rolled-out basic economy Blue Basic fare class. That means changes and cancellations will not be allowed, not even for a fee. Customers traveling on Blue Basic fares will forfeit their entire ticket cost if they do not travel on their originally booked flights. Passengers flying on Blue Basic tickets will be the last group called for boarding.
However,
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
You must travel between January 8 through March 31, and note that there are numerous blackout dates, including Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, Valentine’s Day and President’s Day. Don’t wait to book these tickets, as the promotion expires on December 18 at 11:59 PM.
Airline: JetBlue
Routes: Major routes served by JetBlue, see full list here
Cost: $44 or 3,100 TrueBlue points one-way
Dates: January 8 – March 31, 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Buffalo (BUF) for $43 or 3,100 TrueBlue points one-way nonstop in Blue Basic:
Atlanta (ATL) to Orlando (MCO) for $49 one-way or 3,500 TrueBlue points one-way nonstop:
Long Beach (LGB) to Las Vegas (LAS) for $48 one-way or 3,500 TrueBlue points one-way nonstop:
New York (JFK) to Charleston (CHS) for $58 one-way or 4,500 TrueBlue points one-way nonstop:
Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) to Grand Cayman for $64 one-way or 3,800 TrueBlue points one-way nonstop:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Zach Griff / The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.