It’s the most wonderful time of the year… Amazon Prime Day, that is! For shopping obsessives, it doesn’t really get much better than this. With deals from everything from beauty products to home appliances, and of course, plenty of Amazon products, today’s the day (and tomorrow) to shop ’til ya drop.
With more deals than you’ll know what to do with, though, we know it can get a little overwhelming; never fear, TPG is here to narrow them all down for you. We’re rounding up the best travel products so that you don’t have to spend your lunch break glued to your computer. Of course, don’t forget to use a credit card that can help you earn valuable points towards your next vacation — a little something we like to call a win-win. You may also be able to earn 3% cash back or 3x Amex points when clicking through Rakuten (formerly Ebates) and purchasing luxury beauty products.
But please, whatever you do, don’t use your points to actually pay for anything (well, unless you’re using just one point).
As a reminder, these discounts are available exclusively to Amazon Prime members from July 15 through July 16. Availability is limited so if you’re interested in an offer, you’ll need to act quick. If you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up today for a free trial to take advantage of the sale. In addition, Prime Student allows college students to receive a free six-month trial membership.
Here are some of our favorite beauty products that you’ll want to get your hands on before you start packing for your next trip.
1. Supergoop! Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen for $22.40 (was $32 — now 30% off)
Amazon.com Price: $22.40 (as of 08/15/2019 3:15pm EST – Details)
2. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water for $9.90 (was $14.90 — now 34% off)
Amazon.com Price: $9.90 (as of 08/15/2019 3:15pm EST – Details)
3. Travel Makeup Train Case Organizer for $14.23 (was $18.98 — now 25% off)
Amazon.com Price: $14.23 (as of 08/15/2019 3:15pm EST – Details)
4. SKIN79 Golden Snail Intensive Eye Patches for $15.19 (was $20 — now 20% off)
Amazon.com Price: $15.19 (as of 08/15/2019 3:15pm EST – Details)
5. Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe Herbs and Rosewater for $9 (was $12 — now 25% off)
Amazon.com Price: $9 (as of 08/15/2019 3:15pm EST – Details)
6. FOREO LUNA 2 Personalized Facial Cleansing Brush & Anti-Aging Face Massager for $169 (was $199 — now 15% off)
Amazon.com Price: $169 (as of 08/15/2019 3:15pm EST – Details)
7. Rose Quartz Jade Roller for $13.99 (was $19.99 — now 30% off)
Amazon.com Price: $13.99 (as of 08/15/2019 3:15pm EST – Details)
8. Evian Facial Spray for $13.30 (was $19 — now 30% off)
Amazon.com Price: $13.30(as of 08/15/2019 3:15pm EST – Details)
9. Eve Hansen Hydrating Face Mask Sheets for $16.78 (was $20.98 — now 20% off)
Amazon.com Price: $16.78 (as of 08/15/2019 3:15pm EST – Details)
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget, you can maximize your rewards on Amazon purchases by using a credit card such as the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature, Chase Freedom Unlimited, Citi® Double Cash Card or The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express. Check out this post for a deeper dive into the best cards for Amazon purchases — not only on Prime Day, but every day of the year. You can also stack different promotions, such as the 20% discount by using just one Amex Membership Reward point and a $10 promotional credit by spending $10+ at Whole Foods.
Follow The Points Guy for comprehensive coverage of Prime Day 2019 — click here for more great deals.
Featured photo by Carol Yepes / Getty Images.
