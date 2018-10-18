Fares Keep Falling: Book Frontier Airlines Tickets Today for $14.20
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to line-up the time away.
Yesterday we shared news of Frontier Airlines’ $20+ fares, but if that wasn’t in your budget, it’s time to window shop again as Frontier just released their “penny fares.” These 1 cent base fares price out to as low as $14.20 each way with taxes and fees!
The $15 fares are available on select dates through December, but the cheapest dates to fly can quickly be spotted by using Frontier’s monthly calendar view when you search for flights on its site. If you’re looking to do some exploring wherever you travel, check out Get Your Guide for a list of each city’s best activities.
When pricing out flights for your family on Frontier Airlines, remember to factor in the additional fees you may incur, including charges for full-size carry-on bags, checked bags and seat assignments. Blackout dates for this sale include Nov. 16-26, 2018, and three-day advance purchase is required.
Airline: Frontier
Routes: Various domestic routes
Cost: $15+ one-way
Booking Link: Orbitz, Expedia or directly with the airline
Pay With: The Platinum Card from American Express (5x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige (3x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel).
Here are some examples of routes you can book:
Albuquerque (ABQ) to Austin (AUS) for $15 one-way:
Long Island Islip (ISP) to Chicago (ORD) for $15 one-way:
Austin (AUS) to New Orleans (MSY) for $15 one-way:
Fort Meyers (RSW) to Raleigh/Durham (RDU) for $15 one-way:
San Jose (SJC) to Las Vegas (LAS) for $15 one-way:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
If you want to use miles and jump on these fares, you could pay with your Discover it Miles card and then pay yourself back for the $15+ fares with the miles earned on your card in the form of a statement credit since there is no minimum redemption amount for travel charges on that card.
If Frontier Airlines is a regular part of your family’s budget travel strategy, you may want to brush-up on some of its latest family friendly developments. This includes the ability for some Frontier Miles members to pool miles together, complimentary family seat assignments for certain Frontier elite members and even waived or reduced change fees.
