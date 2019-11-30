Deal alert: Fly to Asia via Singapore Airlines for as low as $499 RT
Whether you’re hoping to snag a great fare to Asia or Europe, you should check out Singapore Airlines’ Black Friday deals. Special round-trip fares are as low as $499 round-trip. Fares can be purchased through Dec. 3, 2019, for travel between January and May 2020.
We’re seeing some well-priced economy routes like San Francisco to Hong Kong and New York to Frankfurt for $499 per person, round-trip. To get to Europe, there’s a Houston to Manchester route for $599 round-trip, or spend a few dollars less to go even further: San Francisco, Los Angeles or New York to Bali for $549 round-trip.
Visit Singapore Airlines’ Black Friday Specials page to view the deals from each gateway.
Premium economy deals range from $899–$1,099 per person, round-trip and include routes like Los Angeles to Singapore ($899), San Francisco to Singapore ($999) and San Francisco, Los Angeles or New York to Bali for $1,099.
There are even solid business class deals. For example, New York to Frankfurt for $1,999; Los Angeles to a variety of cities, including Bali, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo and others for $2,999; and even Los Angeles to Male, Maldives for $3,499.
Using Google Flights is an easy way to search for availability. Just enter your origin and destination cities and review the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for your trip. Then, click to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Expedia or Priceline.
Airline: Singapore Airlines
Routes: Deals from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York-JFK, New York-EWR and Houston to places like Singapore, Tokyo, Bali, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Phuket, Perth, Male, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and, in Europe, Manchester and Frankfurt
Cost: Economy from $499, Premium Economy from $899 and Business from $1,999
Travel Dates: January–May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are some sample fares we found:
New York-JFK to Frankfurt for $493 per person, round-trip in economy
Los Angeles to Tokyo-NRT for $543 per person, round-trip in economy
San Francisco to Denpasar (Bali) for $1,199 per person, round-trip in premium economy
New York-JFK to Frankfurt for $2,204 per person, round-trip in business
This sale ends Dec. 3, 2019, so search for your flights and book ASAP.
Featured image by Graham-H/Pixabay
