Flights to various European cities from the East Coast and Chicago have dropped at low as $234 round-trip. These fares are available as soon as September 2019 and last until April 2020.
All of these low fares are in each carrier’s basic economy, so you’ll have to pay additional fees to check a bag and select seats ahead of time, and may not be eligible for upgrades. Note that if you book a flight with TAP Air you can book a stopover in Lisbon or Porto at no additional cost. This is a great way to see two cities for the price of one.
As mentioned, many of these low fares are available as soon as September, but you’ll have to play around with the dates and routes on Google Maps to see if they fit your travel plans.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airline: United, American, British Airways, TAP Portugal, Aer Lingus, Delta, Air Italy
Routes: JFK/LGA/EWR/BOS/IAD/DCA/ORD/MIA/PHL to MAD/BCN/CDG/AMS/ZRH/MXP/DUB/EDI
Cost: $234+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates:
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (LGA) to Madrid (MAD) for $234 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Barcelona (BCN) for $255 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) for $255 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Amsterdam (AMS) for $312 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Zurich (ZRH) for $341 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Zurich (ZRH) for $341 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Milan (MXP) for $419 round-trip:
Newark (EWR) to Edinburgh (EDI) for $432 round-trip:
Washington DC (IAD) to Dublin (DUB) for $445 round-trip:
Chicago (ORD) to Zurich (ZRH) for $465 round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images
