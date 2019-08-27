This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Flights to Eastern and Central Europe from the East Coast have dropped as low as $385 round-trip.
If you want to avoid the crowds that flock to Western European cities, take a trip to the less crowded and more affordable cities like Vilnius (VNO), Budapest (BUD), Kraków (KRK) and more in Eastern Europe.
Two of my absolute favorite cities in Europe are Budapest and Krakow as the food was amazing (I paid 34¢ for a bottle of wine in Hungary), the people were so friendly and both cities were super walkable. After my visit, I was mad that I hadn’t visited sooner so I highly recommend a trip to anyone looking for new places to go.
Note that you’ll have to pay for checked bags and seat assignments on all of the airlines.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airline SAS, Norwegian and Easy Jet
Routes: EWR/JFK/BOS/IAD/ORD to VNO/WAW/RIX/GDN/PRG/BUD/KRK
Cost: $385+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: October 2019 – May 2020 depending on route
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Newark (EWR) to Vilnius (VNO) for $385 round-trip on SAS:
Newark (EWR) to Gdansk (GDN) for $394 round-trip on SAS: Newark (EWR) to Warsaw (WAW) for $397 round-trip on SAS: Chicago (ORD) to Tallinn (TLL) for $428 round-trip on SAS: Newark (EWR) to Riga (RIX) for $437 round-trip on SAS: Boston (BOS) to Budapest (BUD) for $444 round-trip on Norwegian and Easy Jet: Washington DC (IAD) to Kraków (KRK) for $445 round-trip on SAS: New York (JFK) to Prague (PRG) for $453 round-trip on Norwegian and Easy Jet:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
(Featured photo by Interpixels/Getty Images)
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.