Deal Alert: Flights to Copenhagen From $307 Round-Trip
TAP Portugal and other Star Alliance and SkyTeam airlines have solid prices right now for flights from the US to the Danish capital, Copenhagen (CPH) with fares starting from $307 round-trip. You can fly from New York (JFK), Boston (BOS), Washington DC (IAD), Miami (MIA), Los Angeles (LAX), Atlanta (ATL), Orlando (MCO) and Dallas (DFW) to Copenhagen from March to early June on some routes and again from September through December. Availability is scattered on some routes, so you may have to do a bit of searching to find the cheapest dates.
Flights are in basic economy, meaning a checked bag and seat selection come at an extra cost — but you’ll still earn miles and enjoy a free meal.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airline: TAP Portugal, Swiss, Air France, Delta, United
Routes: JFK/BOS/IAD/MIA/LAX/DFW/MCO/ATL to CPH
Cost: $307+ round-trip in economy
Dates: March to early June, September to December
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Copenhagen (CPH) for $307 round-trip on TAP Portugal via Priceline:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Copenhagen (CPH) for $398 round-trip on Swiss/Air Canada via United:
Boston (BOS) to Copenhagen (CPH) for $407 round-trip on TAP Portugal via Priceline:
Orlando (MCO) to Copenhagen (CPH) for $372 round-trip on Air Canada via Priceline:
Miami (MIA) to Copenhagen (CPH) for $407 round-trip on TAP Portugal via Priceline:
Washington DC (IAD) to Copenhagen (CPH) for $430 round-trip on Air France:
Atlanta (ATL) to Copenhagen (CPH) for $446 round-trip on Air Canada via United:
Dallas (DFW) to Copenhagen (CPH) for $447 round-trip on Air Canada:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
H/T: Dollar Flight Club
Featured image by Sina Ettmer / EyeEm / Getty Images.
