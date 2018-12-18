Deal Alert: Flights to Europe on Full-Service Airlines From $270 Round-Trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Full-service airlines are out with great fares to Europe. You can fly from all over the US to Barcelona (BCN), Paris (CDG), Madrid (MAD) and Rome (FCO) from just $270 round-trip.
Although these are full-service carriers, but most of the fares book into basic economy, so you’ll still have to pay for a bag or to select your seat in some cases. However, you’ll still get a meal and earn miles on these flights. Keep in mind that an airline’s co-branded credit card can get around some of basic economy’s restrictions.
If you’re looking for something to do while overseas, check out Get Your Guide’s list of the best activities in Paris, Rome, Barcelona and Madrid to maximize your time while on vacation.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: American, British Airways, United, Swiss, TAP Portugal
Routes: JFK/EWR/LAX/BWI/PHL/MIA/SFO/BOS and likely more to BCN/CDG/MAD/FCO
Cost: $270+ round-trip in economy
Travel Dates: January – May 2019, September – November 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Prestige Card (3x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Barcelona (BCN) for $270 round-trip on TAP Portugal in basic economy:
Newark (EWR) to Paris (CDG) for $309 round-trip nonstop on United in basic economy:
New York (JFK) to Madrid (MAD) for $317 round-trip on TAP Portugal in basic economy:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Barcelona (BCN) for $336 round-trip on United in basic economy:
Newark (EWR) to Rome (FCO) for $348 round-trip on United/Swiss in basic economy:
Baltimore (BWI) to Paris (CDG) for $361 round-trip on United in basic economy:
Boston (BOS) to Paris (CDG) for $383 round-trip on British Airways in basic economy:
San Francisco (SFO) to Paris (CDG) for $413 round-trip on United/Brussels Airlines in basic economy:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Paris (CDG) for $444 round-trip nonstop on American in economy via Finnair:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image via Caleb Miller / Unsplash.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership at select airports and stadiums across the U.S. and Permissible Biometric Scanning Technology terms: eye scanning, irises scanning and fingerprints scanning.
- Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network – no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required. Earn up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year on your LoungeBuddy purchases.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.