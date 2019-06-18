This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Southwest is celebrating its 48th birthday by offering one-way flights as low as $49 domestically and $87 internationally. On top of the flight sale, if you happen to be flying Southwest today, June 18, and are 21 years or older, you will receive a celebratory drink to ring in the big day. The sale fares are available from a number of domestic and international departure cities from September 4 through December 5. To see the entire list of routes on sale, click here.
Keep in mind that if you’ve already made a reservation through Southwest and see that it’s decreased in price since originally purchased, you can be refunded the difference in price. Don’t forget that Southwest award redemptions are tied to the ticket’s price, so this is a prime opportunity to use Southwest miles for a cheap trip. You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Southwest instantly at a 1:1 ratio.
While some of these prices aren’t as dirt cheap as other airlines’ basic economy fares, keep in mind that Southwest doesn’t charge for the first two checked bags which can help keep the cost of your trip down.
Book by 11:59 pm central time, June 20, to lock in these fares for travel between September 4 and December 5. All tickets purchased during this promotion are nonrefundable.
Airlines: Southwest
Routes: Various international and domestic routes
Cost: From $49 one-way
Travel Dates: September 4 through December 5
Book By: June 20
Pay With: Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Card, The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Booking Link: Southwest.com
Here are some examples of what you can book:
Atlanta (ATL) to Nashville (BNA) for $49 one-way:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Grand Cayman Island (GCM) for $69 one-way:
Columbus (CMH) to Belize (BZE) for $173 one-way:
