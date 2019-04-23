Flash Sale: JetBlue Flights From 400 Points or $20
JetBlue is running a fantastic flash sale with flights from just $20 one-way. Flights are available up and down the East Coast and to a few international destinations like the Bahamas, Dominican Republic and Jamaica sprinkled into the mix. The catch? First, you need to book quickly since the sale ends tonight at 11:59pm EST. Second, travel dates are very limited and specific with select flights available from April 27 through May 8.
To search, head to JetBlue’s sale page and filter the list by your departure city.
This is a good opportunity to use JetBlue TrueBlue points since award redemptions are tied to the cost of the ticket. You can transfer points from Citi ThankYou, Amex Membership Rewards and Chase Ultimate Rewards to JetBlue at a 1:1 ratio from Citi and Chase, but a less attractive 250: 200 ratio from Amex.
In some cases you can get outsized value from your JetBlue TrueBlue points with this sale. TPG pegs TrueBlue points to a 1.3 cent valuation. However, like with the Boston to Atlanta flight shown below — you can get up to 3.6 cents per point from some of these redemptions! (This may be related to the current 15% off JetBlue award flights promotion.) And if you have the JetBlue Plus Card you can save even more, since it gives 10% of your redeemed points back every time you book an award flight.
These flash sales present a great opportunity to fly an entire family of four one-way for less than $100 in total cost.
Airlines: JetBlue
Routes: Domestic and international routes
Cost: $20+ one-way or 400+ points
Travel Dates: April 27 – May 8
Book By: Tonight by 11:59pm EST
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance), JetBlue Plus Card (6x on JetBlue purchases), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, (3x on flights) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Atlanta (ATL) to Boston (BOS) for 400 points + $5.60 one-way:
Atlanta (ATL) to Boston (BOS) for $20 one-way:
Washington DC (DCA) to Jacksonville (JAX) for $30 one-way:
Washington DC (DCA) to Jacksonville (JAX) for 1,000 points + $5.60 one-way:
New York (JFK) to West Palm Beach (PBI) for $40 one-way:
Boston (BOS) to Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI) for $90 one-way:
Maximize Your Purchase
If you pay with cash instead of points, don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), JetBlue Plus Card (6x on JetBlue purchases), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
