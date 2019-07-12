This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve been looking for a deal to a beach destination and have some Delta SkyMiles burning a hole in your pocket, you’re in luck. Delta is back with another flash sale on award flights.
Delta awards to Caribbean and Mexican beach destinations can now be booked for as little as 15,000 SkyMiles round-trip. Delta lists 34 routes for this deal, but it’s not uncommon for additional routes to be discounted as well so it’s probably worth heading to Delta.com and searching from your home airport to your preferred Caribbean and Mexican destinations to see what you can book. We also recommend using Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar when looking at search results.
At current TPG valuation of 1.2 cents per miles, 15,000 miles represents a cash equivalent of $180 round-trip. Adding in taxes and fees starting at $79 round-trip, this is about equivalent to scoring a $259 round-trip on a beach getaway.
If interested, act quick as tickets must be purchased by 11:59pm EST on July 13, 2019. As with any Delta ticket, you have until midnight Eastern time the day after you purchase to call, cancel and receive a refund of your miles and taxes paid. For Platinum and Diamond Medallion members, you’ll enjoy the luxury of being able to cancel this award ticket free of charge up until 72 hours prior to departure. Also, Delta’s higher elite tiers are entitled to complimentary upgrades from Main Cabin to Comfort+.
If you’re short on SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: LAX/JFK/BOS/LGA/ATL/SEA/AUS and more to PVR/BDA/GCM/NAS/SXM/AUA/CUN and more
Cost: 15,000+ SkyMiles plus $79 round-trip in economy
Book By: July 13, 2019
Travel Dates: September – November 2019
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) for 15,000 miles + $95 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Austin (AUS) to Cancun (CUN) for 17,000 miles + $87 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Nassau (NAS) for 17,000 miles + $119 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York (JFK) to St. Maarten (SXM) for 18,000 miles + $79 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
While you couldn’t earn a welcome bonus in time to boost your balance for this wave of deals, you may consider adding a card now in anticipation of flash sales to come. There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles, from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months; offer subject to change at anytime, (you can transfer Membership Rewards points to Delta SkyMiles instantly)
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 40,000-mile welcome bonus plus 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
Featured image by Alin Meceanu on Unsplash.
