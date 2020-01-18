Delta SkyMiles deal: Flights to Seoul from 34k SkyMiles R/T
Delta is back with another great SkyMiles deal. This time with flights to Seoul, South Korea, from 34k SkyMiles round-trip including nonstop options.
All fares are in Delta’s Main Cabin economy, which means selecting your seat ahead of time, you’ll be eligible for upgrades and you can change your ticket if needed.
If you’re looking for other destinations in Asia, be sure to check Delta’s SkyMiles deal page as other destinations in Japan and China are also included in this sale.
If you’re short on Delta miles, remember that you can transfer Amex Membership Rewards points instantly at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Routes served by Delta, see full list here
Cost: 34,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in main cabin economy
Dates: Jan. – April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Seattle (SEA) to Seoul (ICN) for 34,000 SkyMiles + $47 one-way nonstop in main cabin economy:
Kansas City (MCI) to Seoul (ICN) for 40,000 SkyMiles + $52 one-way in main cabin economy:San Francisco (SFO) to Seoul (ICN) for 40,000 SkyMiles + $52 one-way in main cabin economy:
Phoenix (PHX) to Seoul (ICN) for 40,000 SkyMiles + $52 one-way in main cabin economy:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to pay for the taxes/fees with a credit card that earns bonus points and comes with built-in travel insurance. Some card choices are: Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel). Here are the best credit cards for maximizing airline purchases.
Featured photo by Patrick Foto/Getty Images.
