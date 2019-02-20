This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While we’ve seen a slew of great Delta economy SkyMiles deals, premium cabin deals are more rare. Today, we’re seeing a new flash sale for flights to Tokyo or Seoul for 70,000 SkyMiles round-trip on Delta’s true premium economy product, Premium Select.
At current TPG valuations, 70,000 SkyMiles are worth $840. Add in taxes and fees starting at $53 and this is equivalent to scoring a sub-$900 round-trip deal to Asia in premium economy. While you might find Premium Select cash fares to China for that price, I’m not finding any cash fares less than $1,400 to Seoul or Tokyo. That means you’re getting around two cents per SkyMile on these redemptions.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: BNA/BOS/BWI/CLE/CMH/CVG/IND/JFK/LAS/MCI/MCO/PIT/RDU/SEA/SLC (and likely others) to NRT/HND/ICN
Cost: 70,000+ SkyMiles plus $53+ round-trip in premium economy
Purchase By: February 25
Dates: Outbound travel between March 4-May 2
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Citi Prestige (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo Haneda (HND) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $60 round-trip nonstop:
Baltimore (BWI) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $53 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $53 round-trip:
Indianapolis (IND) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $53 round-trip:
Kansas City (MCI) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $53 round-trip:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $53 round-trip:
Orlando (MCO) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $53 round-trip:
Pittsburgh (PIT) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $53 round-trip:
Raleigh/Durham (RDU) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $53 round-trip:
Salt Lake City (SLC) to Seoul (ICN) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $53 round-trip:
Cincinnati (CVG) to Tokyo (TYO) for 80,000 SkyMiles + $60 round-trip:
Cleveland (CLE) to Tokyo Haneda (HND) for 80,000 SkyMiles + $60 round-trip:
Columbus (CMH) to Tokyo (TYO) for 80,000 SkyMiles + $61 round-trip:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Tokyo Narita (NRT) for 80,000 SkyMiles + $61 round-trip:
Nashville (BNA) to Tokyo (TYO) for 80,000 SkyMiles + $60 round-trip:
Seattle (SEA) to Tokyo (NRT) for 80,000 SkyMiles + $55 round-trip nonstop:

Don't forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases to pay the taxes and fees, such as the Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, (3x on travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
If you don't have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider signing up for one of the Delta credit cards to ensure you're able to take advantage of a deal next time one pops up.
