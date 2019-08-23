This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While Peru is filled with plenty of wonders, Machu Picchu takes the prize for the most well known. Whether you want to go explore the Inca ruins yourself or the floating grass islands of Lake Titicaca or the “poor man’s Galapagos” of Islas Ballestas, you’ll want to be well-rested before your adventure. What better way to do so than to fly in lie-flat business class down to Peru in Delta One?
Today, we are seeing cheap flights to Lima (LIM) from a number of US cities — including Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Boston (BOS), New Orleans (MSY), Nashville (BNA), Austin (AUS), Hartford (BDL), Jacksonville (JAX) and Buffalo (BUF) — starting at just $837 round-trip.
While the domestic flights will be on an aircraft that has a standard recliner seat, the flight from Atlanta to Lima has a lie-flat business class product. In fact, TPG has reviewed this exact flight a few years back.
It’s possible you may even find yourself in the newly retrofitted Delta 767-400ER with the enhanced Delta One seats.(Photo by Benji Stawski / The Points Guy)
Airlines: Delta
Routes: FLL/BOS/MSY/BNA/AUS/BDL/JAX/BUF to LIM
Cost: $837+ round-trip in business class
Travel Dates: limited dates from November 2019 through April 2020 with most dates in January-February 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Prestige Card (3x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Lima (LIM) for $837 round-trip 1-stop:
Boston (BOS) to Lima (LIM) for $886 round-trip 1-stop:
New Orleans (MSY) to Lima (LIM) for $886 round-trip 1-stop:
Nashville (BNA) to Lima (LIM) for $886 round-trip 1-stop:
Austin (AUS) to Lima (LIM) for $886 round-trip 1-stop:
Hartford (BDL) to Lima (LIM) for $886 round-trip 1-stop:
Jacksonville (JAX) to Lima (LIM) for $886 round-trip 1-stop:
Buffalo (BUF) to Lima (LIM) for $886 round-trip 1-stop:
Nashville (BNA) to Lima (LIM) for $886 round-trip 1-stop in March-April 2020:
Boston (BOS) to Lima (LIM) for $946 round-trip 1-stop in April 2020:
Don't forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
