This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Delta has been on a tear of late with SkyMiles award sales, tossing in alluring rates for far-flung locales like South Africa and Australia. In an effort to appease those looking for a flight closer to home, the carrier has launched a Flyaway Deals section that includes domestic round-trip awards for less than 10,000 SkyMiles. If you’re looking to burn a few for an impromptu trip, you better hurry — these deals end on Nov. 5, 2018.
While the carrier only lists the routes shown here as being discounted, we’re finding that this award sale is much more extensive as is often the case with Delta. This follows the discounted Delta awards to Hawaii that are pricing at just 19,000 miles round-trip. So, hop over to Delta and search around for the route of your choice to see how it’s pricing.
At current TPG valuations, 10,000 SkyMiles are worth $120. Adding in taxes and fees starting at $11 and this is similar to scoring a $131 round-trip deal. For reference, American Airlines domestic awards don’t get any cheaper than 13,000 miles round-trip on nonstop flights under 500 miles booked through reduced mileage awards. Domestic United awards don’t fall below 20,000 miles round-trip.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio. If you’re a resident of Washington state, this is a fantastic use of miles earned via Delta’s 12status program, given that both Seattle (SEA) and Spokane (GEG) are included.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Flights to/from AUS/BNA/BOS/CMH/CHI/CVG/DEN/GEG/IAD/LAS/LAX/MCO/MSP/PHX/SEA/SJC/SFO/SNA/TPA and more
Cost: From 10,000 miles round-trip plus taxes/fees starting at $11 (one-way flights are pricing at half the round-trip fare)
Travel Dates: Nov. 27, 2018 – Mar. 7, 2019
Purchase By: November 5
Restrictions: Terms note that a Friday or Saturday night stay and a 21-day advanced purchase is required
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Indianapolis (IND) for 10,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Austin (AUS) for 10,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
Seattle (SEA) to Phoenix (PHX) for 10,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
Although you won’t be able to earn a Delta credit card welcome bonus quick enough to take advantage of this particular deal, consider applying for a Delta card for the next time the carrier has an award sale. Right now, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express comes with a welcome bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
If you have a business, the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express is offering a 70,000-mile welcome bonus and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $5,000 in the first three months. You’ll also get gratis SkyClub access and a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase within the first three months. Offer ends 11/7/18.
For avid Delta flyers, be sure to pore over our guide to choosing the best credit card for Delta loyalists.
Featured image by Darren Murph / The Points Guy.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.