Delta just launched a flash award sale with domestic routes available from just 10,000 SkyMiles round-trip. However, we’re also seeing some of the routes for fewer miles than what Delta is advertising. For example, New York (JFK) to Seattle (SEA) is being priced at 16,500 miles instead of the 19,000 miles that’s being advertised.
It’s also worth noting that there are likely other routes on sale outside of those listed. So plug in your preferred airports and see how it’s pricing.
Of course, some terms apply. You can stay at your destination a maximum of 30 days, travel dates vary (some are available as early as September while others are available in November), and you’ll need to purchase your ticket 21 days in advance. You’ll need to book directly at Delta.com.
To search, plug in your origin airport at Delta.com along with one of the sale destinations mentioned above. We recommend using Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar, and make sure you toggle to “Miles” when looking at search results.
TPG values each SkyMile at 1.2 cents, so 10,000 miles represents a cash equivalent of $120. If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Many US cities
Cost: 10,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in Main Cabin (economy) plus taxes and fees
Travel Dates: September – November
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) 10,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
Atlanta (ATL) to Boston (BOS) for 11,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy: Austin (AUS) to Seattle (SEA) for 15000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy: Nashville (BNA) to Seattle (SEA) for 18,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy: Los Angeles (LAX) to Baltimore (BWI) for 18,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles, from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months; offer subject to change at anytime, (you can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles)
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership.
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 30,000 Bonus Miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months and a $50 Statement Credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months.
