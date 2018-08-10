This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If a trip to China has been on your to-do list, then you should consider booking now. Delta’s offering discounted award flights from the US to Shanghai (PVG). The airline had a similar sale in early July and is back with more deals at rock-bottom rates — round-trip flights start at just 40,000 miles.
Departures are available from Atlanta (ATL), New York (JFK/LGA), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO), Birmingham (BHM), Nashville (BNA), Jacksonville (JAX), New Orleans (MSY), Raleigh/Durham (RDU) and Washington DC (DCA/IAD) — although you may find cities outside of those listed.
Despite Delta not publishing an award chart, round-trip awards to China usually start at 70,000 miles so this is nearly half-off. Taxes and fees are a reasonable $35-$40 on these routes.
Head over to Delta’s website and use the flexible date calendar to find the cheapest rates. You’ll need to book your ticket by August 15 to take advantage of the deal.
Airline: Delta
Routes: JFK/LGA/ATL/BHM/BNA/DCA/IAD/FLL/JAX/MSY/MCO/RDU to PVG
Cost: From 40,000 miles plus taxes/fees starting at $35 round-trip
Book by: August 15
Dates: August 16 – December 9, 2018
Restrictions: Must purchase seven days in advance. No minimum stay required
Pay Taxes and Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Atlanta (ATL) to Shanghai (PVG) nonstop for 40,000 miles and $35 round-trip:
New York (LGA/JFK) to Shanghai (PVG) for 40,000 miles and $41 round-trip:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Shanghai (PVG) nonstop for 40,000 miles and $41 round-trip:
Orlando (MCO) to Shanghai (PVG) nonstop for 40,000 miles and $41 round-trip:
