This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Every so often Delta offers an award “flash sale,” such as flights to Asia from 50,000 SkyMiles round-trip or South America from 36,000 SkyMiles round-trip. The latest version of this promotion is offering award flights to Europe starting at just 48,000 SkyMiles round-trip. This is a pretty great rate when you consider a standard low-level award flight between the US and Europe is typically 30,000 miles one-way. Several European destinations are included in this sale, such as London (LHR), Zurich (ZRH), Madrid (MAD), Dusseldorf (DUS) and Frankfurt (FRA).
In order to take advantage of this deal, you’ll have to book by Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 11:59pm ET, and travel between September 8 and November 15, 2018, or January 10 to March 15, 2019.
Route: US to Europe (LHR/ZRH/MAD/DUS/FRA/TXL/NCE/SNN/KEF)
Cost: 48,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in economy + taxes and fees
Dates: September 8 – November 15, 2018 and January 10 – March 15, 2019
Pay Taxes/Fees With: Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel) or The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare)
Here are a few examples of dates you can book:
Minneapolis (MSP) to London (LHR) for 48,000 miles + $194 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Zurich (ZRH) for 48,000 miles + $63 round-trip:
Miami (MIA) to Madrid (MAD) for 48,000 miles + $58 round-trip:
Chicago (ORD) to Frankfurt (FRA) for 48,000 miles + $129 round-trip:
Delta doesn’t publish an award chart, so there’s no telling exactly how discounted these award sale fares are. But when considering whether or not redeeming is a better option than outright buying a flight, make sure that you’re comparing apples to apples. Delta’s awards book into the main cabin, while the cheapest revenue rates you’ll find on search engines like Google Flights are likely for Delta’s basic economy fares.
If you don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider signing up for one of the Delta SkyMiles credit cards from American Express to ensure you’re able to take advantage of an offer like this next time one pops up. For example, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express currently comes with a bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)Also, this is a great card for defeating basic economy.
Featured image of Parque Del Buen Retiro in Madrid, Spain by Emad Aljumah via Getty Images.
If you are a Delta flyer who is looking to bank some extra miles this card is a great addition for your wallet. While you'll earn 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else, you'll also have access to other perks like priority boarding, a first bag checked free and discounted Delta Sky Club access.
- Earn 30,000 Bonus Miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months. Offer Expires 8/15/2019.
- Receive 50% back in the form of statement credits on purchases made directly with Delta with your Card within the first 3 months, up to $300 back.
- Earn 2 miles for every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta.
- Earn one mile for every eligible dollar you spend on purchases.
- Check your first bag free on Delta flights - that's a savings of up to $240 per round trip for a family of four.
- Settle into your seat sooner with Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding.
- Enjoy $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
