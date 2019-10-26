Delta flash sale: Domestic flights starting at 10k SkyMiles round-trip
Delta’s back with more SkyMiles deals, and this time we’re seeing domestic routes for as low as 10k SkyMiles round-trip.
That’s not all: There are also some great deals to Europe and the Caribbean, but those deals are a bit more limited. If you don’t see your city, still search for yourself as not all deals are shown on the list. You may also find cheaper deals than what’s advertised.
If you fly Delta often, you may want to consider adding a co-branded card to your wallet. There are several Amex Delta cards with limited-time elevated welcome bonuses right now until Oct. 30, 2019. Because Amex only allows you to earn the welcome bonus on each of its credit cards once per lifetime, it’s important to time your applications to hit increased bonus offers like this:
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 60,000 miles after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus a $50 statement credit after making a Delta purchase in the first three months. Terms apply.
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 75,000 miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus a $100 statement credit after making a Delta purchase in the first three months. Terms apply.
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 75,000 miles and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months. Terms apply.
To search for the flight deals above, head to Delta’s SkyMiles deal page and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Then, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Major routes served by Delta, see full list here
Cost: 10,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in the main cabin
Dates: December 2019 — February 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Detroit (DTW) to Austin (AUS) for 10,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop:
New York (LGA) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) for 10,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop:
New York (JFK/LGA) to Palm Beach (PBI) for 10,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop:
Seattle (SEA) to Los Angeles (LAX) for 10,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Austin (AUS) for 13,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, (3x on airfare), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
