Delta flash sale: Domestic flights starting at 10k SkyMiles round-trip
Delta’s back with more SkyMiles deals. This time, we’re seeing domestic routes for as low as 10,000 SkyMiles round-trip. Here are some of the routes bookable for 10,000 miles plus taxes and fees round-trip:
There are many other routes bookable for slightly more miles. Even if you don’t see your city or desired route in this post, it’s worth searching for yourself. You may also find cheaper deals than what’s advertised.
To search, head to Delta’s SkyMiles deal page and take a look at the eligible origin and destination cities. Click on Book Now to see a calendar of available dates and prices. Then, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Major routes served by Delta, see full list here
Cost: From 10,000 SkyMiles round-trip in the main cabin
Dates: January 2020 — March 2020, but more limited for most routes
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New Orleans (MSY) to New York City (LGA/JFK) from 10,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop:
Seattle (SEA) to Bozeman/Big Sky (BZN) from 10,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop:
Charleston (CHS) to New York City (LGA/JFK) from 10,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop:
New York City (LGA/JFK) to Fort Myers (RSW) from 10,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop:
Seattle (SEA) to Washington D.C. (IAD) from 15,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop:
Maximize your purchase
Although you could use a credit card that earns additional points or miles on airfare purchases, you’ll likely want to instead use a card that provides solid travel protections. This is because the value of the travel protections provided by select cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card — and select Amex cards starting at the beginning of 2020 — can be worth much more than the points or miles you’d earn on the taxes and fees charged on these award tickets.
And, even if you only fly Delta a few times each year, you may want to consider adding a co-branded card to your wallet to get benefits such as your first checked bag free on Delta flights and priority boarding:
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: $95 annual fee that’s waived the first year (See Rates & Fees), see our card review
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: $195 ($250 if application is received on or after 1/30/2020) (See Rates & Fees), see our card review
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express: $450 ($550 if application is received on or after 1/30/2020) (See Rates & Fees), see our card review
Additional reporting by Liz Hund.
Featured photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy.
If you are a Delta flyer who is looking to bank some extra miles this card is a great addition for your wallet. While you'll earn 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else, you'll also have access to other perks like priority boarding, a first bag checked free and discounted Delta Sky Club access.
- Earn 30,000 bonus miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months and a $50 Statement Credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months.
- Earn 2 miles on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta.
- Earn 1 mile for every eligible dollar spent on purchases.
- Check your first bag free on Delta flights – that’s a savings of up to $240 for a family of 4 roundtrip.
- Receive Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights, stow your carry-on bag and settle in sooner.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.
