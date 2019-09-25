This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Wow, Delta. Thanks for all the travel incentives this month. We’ve seen some stellar cash deals such as domestic round-trips from $97, or first class from $146 one-way, as well as award flights like Tokyo round-trip from 30,000 SkyMiles. And now, we’re seeing flights to Tokyo from as low as 34,000 SkyMiles round-trip, with other destinations in East Asia and Sydney, Australia, also deeply discounted.
The best thing about this sale is that seats book into Delta’s Main Cabin — not in basic economy, which comes with restrictions and additional fees. To see the full list of the deals being advertised, head to Delta’s deal page. As always, if you don’t see your city listed, still check as it’s possible it’s not listed in the sale, but you may still be able to snag a good deal. We first spotted these sale fares thanks to Doctor of Credit.
Airline: Delta
Routes: SEA/BOS/PDX/MSP/LAX/RDU/CMH/SLC/IND/SAT/ATL/BNA/MCO/TPA/NYC/ to TYO/PEK/SEL/PVG/SYD — see full list here
Cost: From 34,000 Delta SkyMiles in economy
Dates: October 2019 – February 2020, with the most availability between October and December
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Seattle (SEA) to Tokyo Narita (NRT) for 34,000 SkyMiles and $55.83 around Thanksgiving:
Boston (BOS) to Beijing (PEK) for 44,000 SkyMiles and $40.63 in early December:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Seoul Incheon (ICN) for 44,000 SkyMiles and $51.33 in late October:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Sydney (SYD) for 58,000 SkyMiles and $105.33 in late October/early November:
Boosting your SkyMiles balance
There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles — from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
