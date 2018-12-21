Flash Sale: Europe From 32,000 Miles Round-Trip in Economy or 128,000 in Delta One
Delta’s periodic mileage sale for award flights to Europe is back – and it’s even better than before! While you can still score economy flights to Europe from 32,000 SkyMiles round-trip, you also have the option of redeeming for business class for just 128,000 SkyMiles round-trip.
That’s a great deal compared to Delta’s normal business class flights to Europe. While Delta doesn’t have a set award chart, at the very least Delta charges 82,000 miles each way (164,000 round-trip) in business class, yet we usually see Delta One seats price north of 100,000 miles each way. You’re going to have to hurry to book this one: Delta has stated that “tickets must be purchased no later than December 21, 2018” — although we have seen some of these deals roll over past these stated deadlines.
Although Delta has recently introduced basic economy on award tickets, the economy deals still book into Main Cabin, so you’ll still be able to check a bag and select a seat for free.
The airline has listed the following routes as being discounted as part of these two separate sales:
However, other departure cities appear to be available, so it could still be worth plugging in your origin city and preferred destination even if you don’t see it listed. We found San Francisco (SFO) to Frankfurt (FRA) for 128,000 miles round-trip in biz.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: JFK/IND/BOS/MSP/DTW/CVG/ATL/SFO to MXP/LHR/FRA/DUB (and likely more)
Cost: From 32,000 miles round-trip in economy or 128,000 miles round-trip in business class
Travel Dates: Jan. 14 – Mar. 6, 2019 for economy; Feb. 1 – May 27, 2019 for business class
Purchase By: Dec. 21 at 11:59 PST for business class; Dec. 26 for economy;
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Prestige® Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Milan (MXP) for 32,000 miles + $55 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Indianapolis (IND) to Paris (CDG) for 32,000 miles + $89 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 32,000 miles + $180 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 32,000 miles + $180 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Frankfurt (FRA) for 128,000 miles + $119 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in business:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Dublin (DUB) for 128,000 miles + $46 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in business:
Minneapolis (MSP) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 128,000 miles + $299 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in business:
Minneapolis (MSP) to Dublin (DUB) for 128,000 miles + $50 in taxes and fees round-trip in business:
Detroit (DTW) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 128,000 miles + $299 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in business:
Detroit (DTW) to Frankfurt (FRA) for 128,000 miles + $119 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in business:
Cincinnati (CVG) to Frankfurt (FRA) for 128,000 miles + $124 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in business:
Boston (BOS) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 128,000 miles + $279 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in business:
Boston (BOS) to Dublin (DUB) for 128,000 miles + $50 in taxes and fees round-trip in business:
San Francisco (SFO) to Frankfurt (FRA) for 128,000 miles + $124 in taxes and fees round-trip in business:
Atlanta (ATL) to Frankfurt (FRA) for 128,000 miles + $119 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in business:
