Delta hasn’t had a published award chart since February 2015, but it does offer award flash sales fairly regularly. Today flights to Sydney, Australia, are on sale from 64,000 SkyMiles round-trip.
Delta usually prices awards to Australia around 90,000 SkyMiles round-trip, so this is a significant discount, although we’ve seen lower prices to destinations Down Under. The sale appears to be available from cities nationwide, with many departure cities pricing between 64,000 and 70,000 miles round-trip. Most dates area available in May, although we’ve seen discounts in the summer and the fall.
Given how widespread this sale is, your best bet would be to head to Delta.com and search around for the route of your choice to see how it’s pricing. It’s unclear when the sale ends, so you’ll want to book soon to take advantage of the deal.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Many US cities to SYD
Cost: 64,000+ SkyMiles and $110 round-trip in economy
Purchase By: Feb. 21
Dates: Mostly May 2019, but other dates are available in the Fall
Booking Link: Directly with Delta
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel).
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Sydney (SYD) for 64,000 miles + $110 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Portland (PDX) to Sydney (SYD) for 64,000 miles + $116 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Denver (DEN) to Sydney (SYD) for 64,000 miles + $116 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Phoenix (PHX) to Sydney (SYD) for 64,000 miles + $116 in taxes and fees round-trip:
San Francisco (SFO) to Sydney (SYD) for 64,000 miles + $116 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Sydney (SYD) for 70,000 miles + $116 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Sydney (SYD) for 70,000 miles + $116 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
If you don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider signing up for one of the Delta credit cards to ensure you’re able to take advantage of a deal next time one pops up. For example, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express currently comes with a bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Plus, this is a great card for defeating basic economy.
Featured photo by Dan Freeman via Unsplash.
