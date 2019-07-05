This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11 p.m. Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Cheap flights are available from the US to Dublin, Ireland beginning this fall through early next year. One-stop flights start at $312 round-trip while nonstop flights are available from just $336 round-trip. Most cities with cheap flights are on the east coast, however, there are cities such as Chicago available. All flights are booked into economy class with some restrictions, however, carry-on luggage is not restricted.
Most flights are available in November and December, which means hotels and activities could be significantly less expensive than in the summer months. In December, Dublin also boasts a festive atmosphere to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
If you’re in Dublin on Christmas Day, consider visiting the Dublin International Airport (DUB), which sees around two flights that day as the passenger terminal is completely closed. It is quite an eerie scene.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airline: Aer Lingus, Air Canada, British Airways, TAP Portugal, Virgin Atlantic
Routes: BDL/BOS/JFK/MCO/MIA/ORD/PHL/WAS to DUB
Cost: $312+ 1-stop or $336+ nonstop round-trip in economy
Dates: select dates in October 2019 — January 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Dublin (DUB) for $312 round-trip on TAP Portugal via CheapOair:
Boston (BOS) to Dublin (DUB) for $346 nonstop + round-trip on Aer Lingus:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Dublin (DUB) for $327 round-trip on Air Canada via United:
Washington DC (IAD) to Dublin (DUB) for $336 nonstop + round-trip on Aer Lingus:
New York (JFK) to Dublin (DUB) for $346 nonstop + round-trip on Aer Lingus:
Chicago (ORD) to Dublin (DUB) for $376 nonstop + round-trip on Aer Lingus:
Orlando (MCO) to Dublin (DUB) for $388 round-trip on Virgin Atlantic, Aer Lingus via Expedia:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
Featured image via maydays/Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.