Last week, we wrote about a great deal on cheap business class seats to Asia. Now, we’re seeing even lower prices. We’ve spotted business class tickets from New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX) for as low as $1,487 round-trip. The deals are on airlines such as China Southern and Hainan. We’ve written about both business class products before, and marveled at the great hard product and service.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Vayama.
Airline: China Southern, Hainan
Routes: JFK/LAX – NRT/PEK/PVG/HAN
Cost: $1,487+ round-trip in business
Dates: September – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Beijing (PEK) for $1,487 round-trip on China Southern via Vayama:
New York (JFK) to Hanoi (HAN) for $1,560 round-trip on China Southern via Vayama:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Beijing (PEK) for $1,696 round-trip on Hainan via Vayama:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Shanghai (PVG) for $1,696 round-trip on Hainan via Vayama:
Featured image courtesy of Ling Tang/Unsplash
