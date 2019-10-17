Deal alert: Flights across the U.S. under $100
Flights across the U.S. are currently available for under $100, and if you still have vacation days remaining, you’re in luck because many of these low fares are available before the year ends.
There are various routes available, so don’t get bummed if you don’t see your city in the list of examples. Head to Google Flights, plug in your departing city, put in “United States” as your destination, bring the price scale down to $100 and see what destinations are available from your city.
Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: American, Delta, United, Allegiant, Sun Country
Routes: Various U.S. cities
Cost: $68+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: October 2019 – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Charlotte (CLT) to Newark (EWR) for $68 round-trip on American:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Minneapolis (MSP) for $77 round-trip on Sun Country:
Newark (EWR) to Savannah (SAV) for $89 round-trip on Allegiant:Denver (DEN) to Charlotte (CLT) for $95 round-trip on United:
Houston (HOU) to Atlanta (ATL) for $97 round-trip on Delta:
Chicago (ORD) to Fort Myers (RSW) for $97 round-trip on United: Chicago (ORD) to Nashville (BNA) for $97 round-trip on American: Seattle (SEA) to San Diego (SAN) for $97 round-trip on Delta: Boise (BOI) to Phoenix (PHX) for $99 round-trip on Allegiant: Los Angeles (LAX) to Denver (DEN) for $99 round-trip on Delta:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
Featured photo courtesy of Ash Edmonds / Upsplash.
