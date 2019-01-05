Deal Alert: US Cities to Africa From $531 Round-Trip
Africa is one of the most inaccessible regions for Americans to visit. There are very few US cities with direct service to destinations in Africa and even then, these routes are often served infrequently. If someone from the US wants to visit, for example, Cape Town, they will almost always have to connect in Europe often making two stops to get to their destination. In addition to braving long flights with multiple layovers, you’ll be shelling out thousands to fly round-trip in coach.
Luckily, there are some amazing deals available at the moment from multiple US cities to a variety of destinations across the continent of Africa, starting at just $531 round-trip. A few noteworthy destinations that usually grab the attention of tourists include Cairo, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Nairobi. However, other African cities are also included in this deal. All flights are in economy and include carry-on luggage. Both Oneworld and Star Alliance airlines are a part of these fantastic deals on airfare.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Africa is home to some of the most diverse wildlife and stunning nature preserves on the planet. If you’re looking for a more relaxed vacation, Cape Town is a great destination for beachgoers. Cairo is an ideal destination for travelers looking to dive into historical sites. Once you book your ticket, check out Get Your Guide’s list of best activities throughout Africa.
Airlines: Air Canada, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss, United
Routes: Various US cities to ABJ/ABV/ACC/CAI/CPT/DAR/DLA/EBB/KGL/LOS/LFW/NBO/TUN
Cost: $531+ round-trip
Travel Dates: January – March
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Cape Town (CPT) for $549 round-trip via multiple sites:
Austin (AUS) to Tunis (TUN) for $683 round-trip via Priceline:
New York (JFK) to Johannesburg (JNB) for $531 round-trip via United:
Washington-Dulles (IAD) to Nairobi (NBO) for $551 via United:
Baltimore (BWI) to Abuja (ABV) for $642 round-trip via Orbitz:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by Alberto Riva/TPG
